Merseyside Police have issued a warning to parents after drugs disguised as children's sweets were seized in raids in Liverpool city centre.The Liverpool Echo reports that edible cannabis products, that look very similar to sweet treats, were found after officers carried out a raid at a Liverpool property.During the search police found a number of illegal products, including sweets laced with cannabis.Officers posted images of the cannabis products that were disguised as popular sweets.

Edible cannabis products, that look very similar to sweet treats, were found at a property in Liverpool. Credit: Merseyside Police/Liverpool Echo

Police are warning parents to be vigilant, as many of them "look as though they are for children".

A Merseyside police spokesperson said: "Officers from Admiral Street Community Team carried out a warrant in Liverpool City Centre under the Misuse of Drugs Act."During the search of the address a number of items were recovered.''

"Parents please take note of some of the items which look as though they are for children - these products contain cannabis and are illegal."