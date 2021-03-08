A pair who burgled an elderly man while he nursed his dying wife have been jailed for more than six years.

Steven Morris and Kelly Cassidy met their victim as he went into the street at 3am on 16 October to seek help for his wife who was seriously ill in their home.

Having tried neighbours, the man, who was in his 80s, was followed back into his home by the pair who had promised to help.

But, as the elderly man went upstairs to sit with his wife, who sadly died later that day, Cassidy and Morris stole a purse and mobile phone from the home in Brierfield, Lancashire.

CCTV of Cassidy and Morris

After a public appeal, the pair were arrested two days later and charged with burglary.

After pleading guilty at Burnley Crown Court Morris, 45, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison, while Cassidy, 42, was jailed for two and a half years.

This was a shocking and despicable crime committed against elderly victims at a time when they were at their most vulnerable and in need of urgent help. DS Phil McGauley, Lancashire Police

DS Phil McGauley, added: "Rather than provide that help, Morris and Cassidy took it upon themselves to commit this callous burglary for their own selfish gains.

"I have been investigating burglaries for many years and cannot comprehend how someone can be so cruel to commit an offence like this."