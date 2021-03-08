A female train driver is urging more women to consider pursuing the career.

Chloe McKinlay, who works for Avanti West Coast, is hoping International Women's Day will encourage people to “challenge gender stereotypes”.

Chloe and her father Kevin are believed to be the only father and daughter drivers working for the same company on Britain’s railways.

Kevin and Chloe McKinlay are the only father and daughter drivers who work for the same operator on Britain's railways. Credit: PA Media

Trainee driver Chloe said: “Even though my dad is a driver, growing up never once did I think driving was an option for me. Only men drive trains, I thought.

“As a degree apprentice, I spent some time working with the driver team and I thought why not?”

6.5% of train drivers in Britain are women.

The 25-year-old said the company have been incredibly supportive and that gave her the confidence to go for it.

Chloe, from Liverpool, has a message for other women:

Don’t be afraid to challenge gender stereotypes. If I can do it, why not you? Chloe McKinlay, Avanti West Coast Trainee Driver

"Train driving is a wonderful career, one that carries a lot of responsibility and job satisfaction."

One third of new recruits on Chloe’s course are female which means the gender balance is changing.

Dad Kevin has driven trains for more than 20 years.

The 57-year-old says he is pleased with the work she is doing to encourage other women to enter the profession.

He said: “We’re so proud of her, not only for getting this far, but also how she’s wanting to use her story to encourage other women who might have previously been putt off from applying to be a train driver.”

Head of drivers at Avanti West Coast Paul Makepeace said: “We, like many other train operators, face a potential skills shortage with a large number of our drivers expected to retire in the coming few years.