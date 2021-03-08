A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting multiple people.

Greater Manchester Police say it has received seven different reports of sexual assault said to have taken place near canal and river towpaths in Trafford between Tuesday 2 March and Sunday 7 March.

In every report the offender approached the victim from behind on a bike before touching them inappropriately. Officers are treating the incidents as linked.

Detective Inspector Dave Jones GMP’s Trafford District said: “Thankfully no injuries were reported following these incidents but events like this can cause considerable distress and upset for those involved.

"We understand the concern and worry this can also cause for the wider community and I want to reassure you we are taking these reports incredibly seriously and currently have increased police patrols in the area.

The 28-year-old man remains in police custody for questioning.

The police urge anyone who thinks they may have been subject to a similar assault to come forward and speak to the police.

Your report or concerns will be treated with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity and there are also a range of specialist support services available across Greater Manchester. Detective Inspector Dave Jones, GMP Trafford District

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 754 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.