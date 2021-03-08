'Overwhelmed' by holding hands for the first time in more than a year

Report by Granada Reports correspondent Mel Barham

A care home visit that started with watering eyes because of a rapid Covid test ended with tears of joy at holding a loved one's hand, for the first time in more than a year.

Val McKie had not seen her aunt, face-to-face, at the Grovewood Residential Home in Birkenhead since before lockdown. Joan Jones, 93, had been shielded from the outside world like so many other elderly, vulnerable residents across the country.

Each visit, by a single family member, begins with a rapid Covid test

A nurse tested Val for Covid as she sat in her car outside the home, ahead of a visit allowed by today's easing of restrictions. Minutes after being swabbed, and a negative result, Val put on a mask, gloves and protective apron.

Our cameras were invited to film the reunion from outside, through a window.

The joyful moment Joan and Val were reunited

Holding hands with Joan was "amazing," says Val, "I was stuck for words. We've been locked away for so long, kept apart for so long." She told us she was struggling to "process" being with her aunt once again.

Joan's family have been able to see her through video calls and social media posts, arranged by the home, over the past year. Today, she told her niece she felt "happy" and "safe" during the visit.

The 93-year-old had reassuring words for her niece about how she felt after all their time apart

Staff at the home say arranging the visits for residents, by a single nominated family member, has taken "hours of hours of paperwork, but the wellbeing of residents means more to us than time." Deputy Manager, Susan Sample, describes it as a "momentous day."

For Val, and families like hers, this is just the start. What she wants most is to hold her aunt in her arms. "Once I can hug her," she says, "that will complete it."