A murder suspect is yet to be quizzed by police five weeks after his arrest due to his very serious injuries.

The 47-year-old suspect was held after Rose Marie Tinton was found dead at the house on Folkestone Road in Southport.

Rose Marie was discovered by police a few hours after the murder suspect, was hit by a train close to Kirkdale train station.

She was a warmhearted and kind person and was there for other people... she will be missed for her quiet gentle attitude and calm way she dealt with the challenges she had to face. Friend

The suspect remains in hospital recovering from multiple injuries, which were described as serious.

Merseyside Police have confirmed they are yet to quiz the suspect or get a statement about what happened to Mrs Tinton in the lead-up to her being found on the evening of Friday, 29 January.

The 47-year-old suspect is receiving treatment and will be interviewed under caution when it is deemed appropriate, police have said.

