A 17-year-old boy has died after what police believe was a group of children touching an overhead electrical cable with a metal pole.

Emergency crews were called to Runshaw Hall Lane in Euxton near Chorley, just after 6pm on Saturday. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other teenagers were not seriously hurt, say investigators.

This appalling incident has led to the tragic death of a young man and my thoughts are first and foremost with his family and loved ones at this time. Inspector John McNamara, Lancashire Police

The incident happened close to Euxton Villa FC's ground. Flowers have been left in tribute at the club's gates, which are closed today.

Flowers have been left at the club's closed gates

In a tweet, the club expressed concern for all those involved.

Officers say they want anyone with information about what happened to call them as soon as possible.