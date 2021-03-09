Bolton Wanderers remember one of football's darkest days, 75 years on

The lives of those who died in a crowd crush at Bolton Wanderers' former stadium will be commemorated as the club play at their present-day home.

85,000 fans were allowed to cram into Burnden Park, on this day in 1946, which was 15,000 more than its capacity. Bolton were facing Stoke in the FA Cup quarter-final.

A surge caused steel barriers to give way, triggering a crush which killed 33 people and injured more than 500.

The collapse of barriers sent fans surging forward into those lower down the terraces

The game continued briefly after fans spilled onto the pitch but was stopped after police alerted the referee to the loss of life. Incredibly, it was then allowed to restart with corpses on the pitch behind one of the goals.

The club have released a memorial video to those who died.

A minute's silence will be held before tonight's game against Cambridge, wreaths will be laid and Bolton's players will wear black arm bands.

Their manager, Ian Evatt, says such a disaster "must never happen again" and wants his players to honour those lost fans by the way they perform on the pitch

A huge banner which carries the names of all 33 victims will be draped across the terraces at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Al Mather from the Bolton Wanderers Remembrance Group says fans raised money to create it and discovered those who did not return home came from far and wide.

The disaster came less than a year after the end of World War Two. Club chaplain, Phil Mason, says some at Burnden Park had fought on the frontlines and survived - only to then die at a football match.

People were just getting used to normal life again. People were just getting used to the fact that the atrocities of that war were over. Some of the guys attending the game were even in their demob suits. Phil Mason, Bolton Wanderers' Chaplain

The disaster led to changes in safety rules at football grounds

Improved turnstiles and emergency phone systems became a requirement at every football stadium, after the disaster. It is a tragedy no-one at the club, no-one in the town, wants to be forgotten.