Covid-19: Isle of Man publishes exit strategy

The Isle of Man Government has published the Island's long-term exit strategy from Covid-19.There are currently 506 active cases of coronavirus in the Isle of Man as islanders experience their third wave of the virus - the highest number recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

While the Island remains in a 'circuit-break' lockdown, it is estimated the peak number of cases will be reached this week while school remains closed.

The new plans involve moving from an 'elimination strategy' to a 'mitigation strategy' where island life can resume with no restrictions.

This is made up of three phases - preparation, transition and release.

PHASE ONE - PREPARATION

March-April

Little to no change to the current measures in the first phase while the Island prepares for the UK infection rate to decrease.

Island remains in a 21-day 'circuit-breaker' lockdown after the virus started to spread in the community.

Main purpose is to protect the vaccination rollout and monitoring restrictions.

PHASE TWO - TRANSITION

May-August

All priority one groups being vaccinated.

Everyone over the age of 18 offered both vaccination doses.

Allow friends and family into the Island, providing they spend three weeks in self-isolation or two weeks, accompanied by three Covid-19 tests.

By the end of the phase, it is hoped that the risk on hospital services will be low.

Another 'circuit-breaker' lockdown highly unlikely.

PHASE THREE - RELEASE

September

Strategy fully transitioned from 'elimination' to 'mitigation'.

Government will have a better idea of how effective vaccinations are.

Reach a level where the island will have no Covid-19 restrictions.

VACCINATIONS

Over 25,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Manx residents so far.

The speed of the rollout is also expected to increase after clinicians agreed to stagger the dosage for the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine.

An increase in deliveries is also expected to increase the speed of the rollout with over 1000 people due to receive their vaccine every day.

There are five vaccination milestones that the government aim to reach running up to the end of September:

Priority One first dosage (End of April).

Adult population first dosage (End of May).

Priority One second dosage (End of June).

Adult population second dosage (End of July).

Entire population vaccinated (End of September).

More information on the priority one groups can be found here.

Over 25,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered in the Isle of Man. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

BORDERSBased on the current projections, there will be no major changes to the Isle of Man borders before the end of April 2021, due to the threat of the UK.

There are five levels to the border framework:

Level 5B - Key workers and controlled return of residents only.

Level 5A - Returning residents and key workers only.

Level 4 - Non-essential resident travel.

Level 3B - Non-essential immediate family sponsored travel with self-isolation.

Level 3A - Non-essential immediate family business sponsored travel with self-isolation.

Level 2 - Non-essential sponsored travel with no isolation.

Level 1 - Unrestricted travel.

The Isle of Man is currently in stage 5A of its borders framework.

Under the current rules, only Manx residents and selected key workers are currently allowed into the Island with strict rules on self-isolation.

The aim is to allow friends and family to enter the Island at the end of the 'preparation phase', providing they self-isolate for three weeks, or two weeks with three Covid-19 tests.

The Isle of Man borders have been closed to non-residents since March 2020. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

To read the full Exit Framework document click here.