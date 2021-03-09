The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a man was seen kicking a dog in the head and chest as he walked it on the seafront.

The man - dressed in dark trousers, a grey hoodie and a black hat - was spotted beating the dog as he walked with a woman pushing a child in a pushchair.

A concerned member of the public phoned the charity after spotting the incident in Lytham St Annes between 5.15pm and 5.35pm on Saturday 6 March.

RSPCA inspector Amy McIntosh, who is now investigating, said: “A passerby spotted the first incident and then recorded the incident on their phone.

"They followed the couple as they walked along the footpath from Dicconson Terrace car park to the Queen’s Hotel and on to St John the Divine Church.

During that time, the dog was kicked around seven times, causing him to stumble and cower in fear. Amy McIntosh, RSPCA Inspector

"The witness also saw the couple’s car - a black BMW - so we’re also following up on this.

“I want to speak to the couple pictured in the still from the mobile phone recording to find out more about what happened, or would be interested in hearing from anyone who may recognise the couple in the image."

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.