North West shopworkers have reported increased abuse during the last year
Shopworkers in the North West have come under increasing abuse during the pandemic according to a retail trade union.
USDAW says that 79% of shopworkers say abuse was worse last year. Of 2,729 shopworkers surveyed across the UK 88% had experienced verbal abuse, 60% were threatened by a customer, and 9% were actually assaulted.
Now USDAW is renewing its call for legislation to protect retail staff.
A lot of people are very selfish they just want what they want with no regard for us at the workplace. I've a 1 year old son who I'm putting at risk to try to provide for our country and we get no thanks whatsoever. It's a joke
One customer threw themselves over the counter to hit me as she felt I looked at her the wrong way....No one following the instructions and won't stay in the 2 metre zones.
The UK Government has persistently opposed new legislation, offering little more than sympathy and objecting to the Alex Norris protection of shopworkers bill in the House of Commons. We are now looking for MPs to support key workers across the retail sector and help turn around the UK Government’s opposition.