Shopworkers in the North West have come under increasing abuse during the pandemic according to a retail trade union.

USDAW says that 79% of shopworkers say abuse was worse last year. Of 2,729 shopworkers surveyed across the UK 88% had experienced verbal abuse, 60% were threatened by a customer, and 9% were actually assaulted.

Now USDAW is renewing its call for legislation to protect retail staff.

A lot of people are very selfish they just want what they want with no regard for us at the workplace. I've a 1 year old son who I'm putting at risk to try to provide for our country and we get no thanks whatsoever. It's a joke Response from Cumbria

One customer threw themselves over the counter to hit me as she felt I looked at her the wrong way....No one following the instructions and won't stay in the 2 metre zones. Response from Merseyside