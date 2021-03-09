Poker players laugh and cheer as police raid Covid-rule breaching tournament

Poker players who breached lockdown rules, by holding a party, laughed and cheered as police broke-up their tournament and fined them.

Officers raided the illegal event above a bar in Blackburn after a tip off at the weekend. They found people who had come from as far away as Nottingham to play.

A tip off led police to a room above a bar Credit: Lancashire Police

Bodycam footage shows players continuing to drink, and look at their cards, even after the raid began.

This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable and not only potentially puts lives in danger, it also risks extending the lockdown yet further. While we will show patience and understanding where possible, at this point of the pandemic people really should know better. Sgt Steve Dundon, Lancashire Police

The sounds of the tournament could be heard by officers outside Credit: Lancashire Police

Police issued £800 fixed penalty notices to 26 people. The event organiser, and the person responsible for the building, have been reported for a summons to court.

Report by Granda Reports journalist Mel Barham