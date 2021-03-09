Tatton Park near Knutsford is set to host one of the most prestigious Flower Shows in the UK.

It will be the venue for the Royal Horticultural Society's Flower Show in July, and together with a show at Hampton Court it will be among the first major outdoor events to return this summer.

The horticultural charity has already shifted its world famous Chelsea Flower Show, in London, from May to the autumn for the first time in the event's history, because of the ongoing restrictions of the pandemic.

Now it has announced the summer shows at Hampton Court, Surrey, and Tatton Park, Cheshire, will go ahead at their normal time.

The charity's Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival will take place on July 5-11, two weeks after it is hoped all coronavirus restrictions will have been lifted, and RHS Flower Show Tatton Park will take place on July 21-25.

But the RHS said it was continuing to plan for different scenarios to ensure the events could go ahead safely in the large outdoor spaces where the events are held, with social distancing measures if still necessary.

It is hoping the shows will tap into the increase in interest in horticulture in 2020, which saw it handling a record number of gardening inquiries from locked-down Britons.

The events will shine a light on environmental challenges, showcase innovative gardens and host stalls selling plants, tools and other garden accessories.