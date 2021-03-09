A runner from Wigan is being tipped as the next big thing in the world of athletics.

Keely Hodgkinson, who competes for Leigh Harriers, won gold at the weekend at the European Indoor Championships in Torun in Poland.

Just four days after her 19th birthday she became Britain's youngest European Indoor champion since 1970.

Our Sports Correspondent Mike Hall fired up a Zoom meeting to catch up with the North West's latest superstar..