We all know the work that doctors and nurses do to help treat patients hospitalised with coronavirus - but what we rarely see is the incredible work carried out day after day in the community.

In North Manchester, we were invited to take a look at the work of a community crisis team.

They're the people trying to keep people out of hospital.

Community nurses prepare for a home visit Credit: ITV News

They're called in by ambulance crews, GPs and social services - and are made up of nurses, therapists, physios, social workers and support workers.

Like most frontline workers, they've continued through the pandemic, and their workload has drastically increased. In fact, they've seen double the number of patients - up to 300 a month.

Payal Wilson, an Advanced Clinical Practitioner, told us: 'It's been a tough year, coming up to a year since we went into the first national lockdown, it's been really, really tough, but we've got each other, and our main priority has always been patients, right from the beginning. So even though we're worried about our families, worried about taking something home, worried about catching it ourselves, the support we've had as a team has been what's got us through it'.

Jason Holland, Clinical Lead, Manchester Community Response Services:

'As the pandemic has progressed, we've started to see the same patients starting to come back through, now with post covid symptoms, long covid, especially in the younger population.'But the challenge isn't just dealing with post viral symptoms, but mid-pandemic fears. They're repeatedly called out to try to help very unwell people refusing to go to hospital, and needing all the skills this multidisciplinary team can offer.

It's not something we're used to seeing. Although we do support patients who are end-of-life, we've seen a lot more of that in the last 12 months. So it's about how the team work through that together. Overall I can't fault their commitment. It's been utterly staggering to see the way they've all worked together. Jason Holland, Manchester Community Response Team

The added demands of Long Covid is likely to prove a long term challenge. But this team, like so many more across the North West, say they're always ready to answer the call.