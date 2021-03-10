A charity in memory of the late comic Bobby Ball has been set up to raise money for charities close to his heart.

To launch the 'Bobby Ball Foundation', a weekend of events celebrating the life of the Oldham comic are being planned to raise money for the charity.

Bobby died aged 76 in October 2020 after contracting Coronavirus.

His widow Yvonne has set up the charity to raise money for organisations along the Fylde Coast that Bobby was so passionate about.

Two events will be held at Blackpool's Winter Gardens this November, with all money raised going to Lytham's Lowther Pavilion and Blue Skies Hospitals Fund - two organisations Bobby was an active patron and supporter of.

Money from the foundation will also be donated towards the cost of a Bobby Ball statue in Lytham's Lowther Gardens. Fylde councillors have already given the green light to go ahead with the planning of a statue in Bobby's memory, with more than £20,000 already raised towards its cost.

Speaking about the formation of The Bobby Ball Foundation, Yvonne said: "Bob was born to entertain and whether he was on stage or spending time with friends, it was always his mission to make people laugh. We are all devastated he has gone but we are lucky to have years of many happy and very funny memories.

"Bob was a huge personality and while he loved to perform he was also passionate about helping others. He would be absolutely honoured to know we have set up a charity foundation in his name and that we are planning two big fundraising events.

"Like Bob, these events are going to be filled with big personalities and we look forward to revealing more as final plans are put in place."

Bobby was born and bred in Oldham where, in the 1960s, he met his life-long comedy partner Tommy Cannon when they both worked as welders.

Bobby and Yvonne made the Fylde coast their home in recent years settling in Lytham where Bobby threw himself into being part of the community and getting involved and helping out where he could.

Yvonne added: "Bob loved living in Lytham, the whole of the Fylde coast had a special place in his heart as he and Tommy spent so much time here with their countless summer season shows in Blackpool."