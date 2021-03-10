Isle of Man Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix 2021 cancelled

This year's Isle of Man's Classic TT and the Manx Grand Prix have both been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was due to take place from Sunday 22nd August to Friday 3rd September.

Despite the undoubted progress that the Isle of Man and the UK are making in rolling out its vaccination programme, the central issue of the availability of sufficient marshals, medics and other race officials to run the event safely and effectively remains. Laurence Skelly, Isle of Man Minister for Enterprise

This is the second year running that both events have been cancelled due to the pandemic and follows the decision to cancel this year's Isle of Man TT races.

It is undoubtedly a huge disappointment for everyone associated with the races and we really feel for all the race fans and competitors, but the Department clearly had no real option but to cancel again this year after it had reviewed the situation and The Club supports that decision. Peter Maddocks, Manx Motor Cycle Club Chairman

The Isle of Man Government confirmed the decision soon after releasing the Island's long-term exit strategy document out of the pandemic.

Financial support has been provided to the sector throughout the pandemic and is expected to remain in place while the border remains closed to non-residents.

Both the Classic TT and the Manx Grand Prix have been rescheduled to take place from Sunday 21st August to Friday 2nd September 2022.

