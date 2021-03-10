Video report by Tim Scott.

A father and son singing duo from Fleetwood have been brightening up the latest lockdown for thousands of people across the world.

After spending the last forty years on the entertainment circuit, Wal Mitchinson recently retired to spend more time with his family, and help care for his son Dion, who has a number of disabilities.

And since lockdown began, the pair have started taking to the mic together, finding fans all over the globe. In fact, their videos have had over two million views and the pair now have over 100,000 followers around the world.

It all started with the pair making a few videos for family and friends. Before long, their videos had gone viral.

Wal worked in the entertainment industry for 40 years before retiring three years ago to spend more time with his family. He is also Dion's official carer.

Dion has Hydrocephalus and Arnold Chiari Malformation, which both cause pressure on the brain. Wal also has depression. Both are thankful for the buzz they get from performing together.

Wal and Dion have also raised money for local charities along the way and have even branched out into live weekly broadcasts for the Ex Pat Radio station and reach as far as Australia, New Zealand and America.

Now known as the Karaoke kings, Wal and Dion were going to quit when lockdown ends. But with the amazing worldwide response to their singing, they plan to keep it all going for some time yet.