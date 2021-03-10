Tributes paid to former North West paramedic lost to Covid
Ambulance service staff are paying tribute to a former paramedic who died last weekend after contracting Covid.
Peter Millington, 58, worked in the emergency services for more than 30 years. He had been a paramedic in Wigan before becoming part of the North West Ambulance Service's regional control team.
The organisation say he was a "very valued and popular member of the team, always having a happy outlook and very helpful no matter what the issue."
On behalf of NWAS, I would like to send my sincere condolences to Peter’s family for their sad loss. Peter was a well-loved colleague and a friend to many. Known for his charming nature and smile that would light up a room, he will be deeply missed.
Peter leaves behind his fiancée Lynn Caddick and his two children, Sophie and Alex.
We are devastated at the loss of our lovely Dad. He brought joy to everyone he knew and will be missed by many. We will forever hold the special memories we have of him in our hearts.