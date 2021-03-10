Tributes paid to former North West paramedic lost to Covid

Ambulance service staff are paying tribute to a former paramedic who died last weekend after contracting Covid.

Peter Millington, 58, worked in the emergency services for more than 30 years. He had been a paramedic in Wigan before becoming part of the North West Ambulance Service's regional control team.

Peter was a manager in the ambulance service's regional control centre Credit: PA

The organisation say he was a "very valued and popular member of the team, always having a happy outlook and very helpful no matter what the issue."

On behalf of NWAS, I would like to send my sincere condolences to Peter’s family for their sad loss. Peter was a well-loved colleague and a friend to many. Known for his charming nature and smile that would light up a room, he will be deeply missed. Daren Mochrie, Chief Executive, North West Ambulance Service

Peter leaves behind his fiancée Lynn Caddick and his two children, Sophie and Alex.