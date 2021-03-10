War veteran, 95, holds daughter's hand for first time in almost a year

For war veteran Eric Bradshaw, the joy of holding his daughter's hand once again at his care home "could not be put into words."

Mr Bradshaw, 95, was reunited with his daughter Ruth, for the first time in almost a year, after restrictions on visits to homes were eased.

As they met at Millfield Care Home in Oldham, Eric said: "It's just lovely to hold Ruth's hand again and it's great to see her after all that's happened."

Eric's daughter cried as she sat with him for the first time in months Credit: PA

The team at Millfield have been amazing looking after all of us here but I can't put into words what it means to see my family again and see everyone safe and sound. Eric Bradshaw

To allow the visit to take place, Ruth took a lateral flow Covid test and tested negative. Mr Bradshaw has already had his two vaccinations.

The former Second World War signalman had been forced to wave to his family, through a window, prior to today Credit: PA

The care home's manager, Lisa Owens, says it is "wonderful" to see father and daughter reunited: "Everyone has gone through a tough year, but Eric's always shown us that we don't have to give up hope."