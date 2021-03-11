Dairy farmers win prestigious award for gin, not milk

Report by Granada Reports journalist Victoria Grimes

A fourth-generation dairy farming family from Lancashire have won a prestigious national award for the gin distillery they have created.

Rob and Lizzie Billington, from Inglewhite, opened the Wild Fox Distillery in 2019 to diversify their farm. It has now been named 'Best Rural Drink Business' at the Rural Business Awards.

47 gin recipes were trialled at their distillery to find the best one

We are thrilled to receive this award which highlights the success of the business as well as our care for the environment and passion for British farming. With an inherited love for our surroundings, we strive to embody the heritage of our farm in each bottle. Lizzie Billington, Wild Fox Distillery

The couple now plan to open a bigger distillery on their farm alongside a visitor centre and a shop.