Man, 23, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of former CPS layer

Police on Merseyside have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the death of 69-year-old Martin Decker in Wirral.

The man, who is of no fixed abode, is currently in custody where he will be questioned by detectives.

Former Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) lawyer Martin Decker, 69, was found dead in Vyner Croft, Birkenhead, on Sunday.

Martin Decker, 69, was found dead in Vyner Croft, Birkenhead, on Sunday. Credit: Liverpool Echo Syndication

A post-mortem examination found he suffered a severe blunt force head injury.

Mr Decker's family, the CPS and Tranmere Rovers FC, where he was a lifelong fan, said he will be missed and they were "saddened" by his death.

His family said he was the oldest of six siblings who had "taught his brothers and sisters how to laugh, play and enjoy life" and would be "dearly missed".

Martin Decker, 69, was found dead in Vyner Croft, Birkenhead, on Sunday. Credit: Liverpool Echo Syndication

The chairman of Tranmere Rovers Mark Palios led a flood of tributes from the club to the lifelong fan.

Mr Palios, who said he went to school with Mr Decker, tweeted: "Desperately sad to hear of the tragic passing of Martin.

"A great Rovers fan... a true gentle gentleman."

Detectives investigating the murder are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.