Jailed for life: Jonathan Simpson behind bars for killing toddler Jacob Marshall

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a toddler in Liverpool.Jonathan Simpson, 25 and from Winsford in Cheshire, inflicted horrific injuries to 22-month-old Jacob Marshall whilst his mum was at the hairdressers on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Prosecutors at Liverpool Crown Court said in a fit of rage, Simpson hit Jacob and banged the little boy's head on the kitchen floor of his Speke home, then didn't ring an ambulance until prompted.Simpson tried to explain the injuries by claiming that Jacob fell off a sofa, then changed his story and said the child fell down the stairs.Jurors had earlier unanimously found him guilty of murder following a 12-day trial.

Today a Judge handed him a life sentence with a minimum term of 19 years for his actions.

Before Simpson was sentenced, a statement from Jacob's mum Emma Leigh Anne Marshall, was read to the court:

"When Jacob came out of surgery and the Doctors told me that there was nothing more they could do, I cannot describe the pain that I felt, my whole world fell apart in that instant. Sitting in the hospital waiting felt like forever but at the same time I didn’t want it to end because I knew that when it did we would have to say goodbye to Jacob forever and the thought of that was truly devastating.Saturday 13th July 2019 is a day that will stay with me for the rest of my life, as this was the day my baby Jacob passed away after his life support machine was switched off. When they told me it was time, my whole world crumbled. Words cannot describe how I felt as I held Jacob in my arms waiting for my little boy to slip away.After he passed away I was taken over to the bereavement suite where I was able to hold Jacob, I lay down on the couch with him holding in him my arms and fell asleep. When I was woken up by Elaine I was hoping that it had all been a horrible nightmare, but it wasn’t, my baby had gone and there was nothing I could do about it. That night leaving Jacob in the hospital on his own tore me apart, knowing that he was all alone. I was completely numb."

Emma and her son Jacob Credit: Merseyside Police

It is difficult to comprehend how Simpson could end the life of a 22-month-old child and then, having done so, run away and deny any responsibility, both to Jacob’s mother and then to police. His cowardly actions at the time of Jacob’s death and since have only served to add further suffering to everyone affected. Detective Chief Inspector Sabi Kaur, Merseyside Police

Credit: Liverpool Echo Syndication

The safety and wellbeing of children is everyone's responsibility, and we would urge anyone with concerns about a child to contact our helpline, anonymously, on 0808 8005000. No sentence can bring Jacob back, but we hope his family can find some solace knowing Simpson has faced justice for this appalling crime. NSPCC spokesperson