The Independent Office for Police Conduct says that police acted correctly over the death of a man in Greater Manchester Police custody.In the early hours of 12th May 2019 officers arrested arrested 57-year-old Joseph Coleman at a house in Cheadle on suspicion of assault and he was taken to Cheadle Heath custody suite.

A short time after his arrival he became ill and he died shortly after he was taken to hospital by ambulance.The IOPC says that it examined the contact between Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and Mr. Coleman on the morning of his arrest. It looked in particular at the actions of the arresting officers, officers and staff at the custody suite including the medical care that was given to Mr. Coleman, and examined CCTV and bodycam footage.

The investigation found no indication that any of the officers or staff involved in the arrest of Mr Coleman committed a criminal offence or had a case to answer for misconduct. The watchdog found that police and staff involved followed policy and procedure, and that the medical care provided to Mr Coleman by healthcare personnel while he was in police custody was appropriate.

An inquest reached the verdict that Mr. Coleman died due to an overdose of a combination of prescription drugs, cocaine and alcohol, as well as the stress of the events on his heart.