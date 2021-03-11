The pioneers of women's football who were banned 100 years ago

Report by Granada Reports Sports Correspondent Chris Hall

The last century of football's history could have been so very different, if those in charge of the game 100 years ago had not hindered a remarkable women's team.

Dick, Kerr Ladies FC was formed at a munitions factory in Preston during the First World War, as a way to improve both morale and health. Team founder Grace Sibbert soon realised her side could outplay their male counterparts, according to her grandson David Coulton.

They rapidly became one the most popular teams - male or female - of their time, attracting crowds of up to 53,000 and playing the very first women's international against France.

Their success encouraged numerous women's clubs to open nationwide.

Dick, Kerr Ladies' matches acted as charitable fundraisers for soldiers who had been injured in the First World War Credit: British Pathe

Those running the Football Association soon noticed the growing popularity of Dick, Kerr Ladies - and the women's game as a whole. In 1921, they banned women from playing at FA members' grounds.

Officials claimed it was for health reasons, the game was dangerous to women, and because charitable donations from matches had been too low. Gail Newsham, the team's biographer, takes a different view.

The ban lasted for 50 years. It did not stop Dick, Kerr Ladies from playing, nor women in general, but it deprived clubs of quality pitches, financing and media attention.

By the time it was lifted in 1971, the Preston side had ceased to exist and many fans believed the myths that football was not a women's game. Belinda Scarlett, curator of the National Football Museum, explains why the road back was then a long one.

The anniversary of the ban, and those continuing myths, prompted one of the most successful women's teams of today to set matters straight.

A Manchester City staff member penned a poem called "My Place Is On The Pitch." It is read by star striker Ellen White.

The passion and ability of a team forged in wartime changed women's football forever. If Dick, Kerr Ladies FC had been allowed to shine even brighter, who knows how much further forward the sport would be today.