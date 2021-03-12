Behind the Borders: Has the Isle of Man hit its peak number in lockdown #3?

Day nine of the Isle of Man's 21-day 'circuit-breaker' lockdown.

During the lockdown, the Isle of Man has recorded its largest increase in daily confirmed cases alongside the highest total number of active cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There has also sadly been a further Covid-19 death recorded, the first death since 5th November 2020.

Figures over the last few days suggest that the Isle of Man may have hit its peak number of cases in this community outbreak.

The highest recorded number of new cases for the Island came on 8th March where 110 cases were detected in a 24-hour period.

Since then the number has been slowly decreasing by the day, today recording 66 new cases.

704 The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

HOW DOES THIS AFFECT LOCKDOWN #3?

At the moment, it doesn't.

While the numbers look encouraging, the Chief Minister has said the length of the lockdown highly depends on the behaviour of the Manx public.

He has also said he thinks its likely the 21-day lockdown will "likely" be extended beyond the three week period, but understandably can't confirm a new end date at this point.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Ewart has said it could be another four, five or six weeks before it is safe enough to start lifting coronavirus restrictions.

This would be enough time to be sure further spread in the community is highly unlikely, and tracing the virus once again becomes more manageable.

So while it looks like the Island may have hit its peak number of daily confirmed cases, it'll still be some time before restrictions can start to be eased.

But ultimately the numbers do indicate the Island has passed its peak.