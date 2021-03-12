Article by Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore

After 13 years of being on our screens Dancing on Ice has seen four winners in total from the North West.

Suzanne Shaw kicked off a great run of local winners when she was partnered with Matt Evers in 2008 - who could forget THAT twisting headbanger she did?

The first celebrity to attempt the splits on ice was Liverpool’s Ray Quinn- his hips certainly didn’t lie when he won with Maria Filippov one year after Suzanne.

Blackpool’s Hayley Tamaddon and her childhood friend and pro skater Daniel Whiston were said to be the dream partnership when they won in 2010- making it a hat trick for North West talent.

And our most recent North West winner was Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle - once again with super pro skater Daniel Whiston in 2013.

Suzanne Shaw, Ray Quinn, Hayley Tamaddon and Beth Tweddle (clockwise L-R) have all won Dancing on Ice. Credit: PA Images

So with such an amazing track record could Flixton's Faye Brookes be celebrating as she competes in the Dancing on Ice final this Sunday?

After being forced to change partners only a few weeks ago, due to her super pro-skater Hamish Gaman being injured, could Faye take the title?

Last week saw her saw her very first 40 - where all the judges marked her a solid 10! No mean feat when just weeks earlier they were telling her she could do better.

Faye is the only female in the final as she competes against radio DJ Sonny Jay and athlete Colin Jackson so the pressure is certainly on for Faye and Matt.

They took time out of their busy schedule to send this message.

If she wins on Sundays live grand final she’s promised to chat to us on ITV Granada Reports on Monday so do join us then.

In showbiz we say break a leg before a performance - but we'd probably best stick to best of luck!

Tune into Dancing on Ice this Sunday on ITV At 6pm to see who skates to glory!