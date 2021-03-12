The family of a grandmother who died alone in hospital on Christmas Eve due to Covid-19 restrictions say they are still waiting for the return of some of her belongings.

Tracey Minnis, 53, was admitted to Arrowe Park Hospital on 22 December, after receiving the devastating diagnosis of stage four lung cancer.

But visiting restrictions meant nobody could go with the grandmother, from Wallasey in Merseyside.

Tragically, Tracey died suddenly just two days later.

Her daughter Jenny, who had moved in to be Tracey's carer in the last nine weeks of her life, says not even the nurses had expected the sudden turn.

I was never allowed to go in with her, which I understand. But this was the last time, even the nurses didn’t expect her to die so suddenly. Jenny Minnis, daughter

Tracey Minnis and her daughter Jenny - who moved in to look after her mum in the last nine weeks of her life. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Following the death Jenny was allowed into the hospital to collect her things, including her phone, medicine bag and glasses.

But the 30-year-old says it was not until a few days later that she realised her dressing gown or pyjamas had not been among the items.

Jenny said she had trouble contacting the ward but was told they would look.

She contacted them again in January but was told it is unlikely they would be able to find her mum’s belongings.

Jenny said: "I was just so angry, it is just unacceptable.

"It stressed me out more than it should, trying to track them down.

"I know they are only small things, and my brother, Christian, and others have said at least we have her phone, and we are lucky to have that but it is the sentimental value to me.

"She wore that dressing gown all the time and I wanted it to make into a teddy bear for Alfie."

Jenny Minnis says she may never see her mother's dressing gown again after it was not returned in her belongings following her death. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Tracey, who was described by her daughter Jenny as the “life and soul of the party” and a devoted grandmother, began to feel unwell last year, and had to take time off from her job at the Department for Work and Pensions.

It was then she was told she had stage four lung cancer.

Jenny says her son was very close to his grandmother.

Jenny said: "My son Alfie, who is seven, was with me all the time, and he and my mum had such a close relationship.

"It’s a totally different bond with grandkids. Whenever my mum would see Alfie she used to jokingly say how he was going to fleece her.

"After her diagnosis, she would always say to me ‘I just wanted to see Alfie grow up’.

"He was there through it all, he would be there while I was caring for her and would often say when he saw my mum would go in an ambulance ‘is nanny coming back?'"

Tracey Minnis and her grandson Alfie. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Jenny said she could not fault the care and support her mum received during her cancer battle, but has made a formal complaint about the loss of her mum's belongings.

She has also contacted Wallasey's Labour MP Anglea Eagle.

Jenny said: “Mum’s care was brilliant and I appreciate our NHS staff but I also want them to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

A spokesperson Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are aware of the lost property reported by this lady after her mother passed away.

"We are very sorry that we have not been able to locate her mother’s belongings.

"We do have processes in place and our staff are incredibly diligent in returning property to patients’ loved ones because we understand how precious these items, often of sentimental value, can be.

"We are looking into this particular case and have contacted the lady concerned. The care of our patients and their families is of the utmost importance to us."