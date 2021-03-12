A tribunal has ruled that a former medic for Team Sky and British Cycling ordered testosterone "knowing or believing" it was to be given a rider for the purposes of doping.

Dr Richard Freeman had admitted 18 of 22 charges connected to the hormone's delivery to the National Cycling Centre in Manchester in 2011, but denied a charge connected to the purpose of the order.

The medic claimed the testosterone was ordered to treat a colleague's erectile dysfunction - a claim strenuously denied by the individual concerned.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel gave its decision today, after hearings lasting more than two years.