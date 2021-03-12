Isle of Man records first Covid-19 death this year during third outbreak

The Isle of Man has recorded its first death from Covid-19 since 5th November last year.

A Covid-19 patient died Noble's Hospital taking the total number of deaths on the island to 26.

This news will come as a blow to our community. I am sure the thoughts of everyone on our Island will be with this person’s family and loved ones, to whom I extend my condolences. The death of a member of our Island community is a painful reminder of how dangerous this virus is. Please, stay at home as much as possible. It will save lives. Howard Quayle MHK, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

The island is currently in its third lockdown since the start of the pandemic after spread in the community was detected at the beginning of March.

On 8th March 2021, the Isle of Man recorded its highest increase in daily new cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 110 cases.

644 The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

WHAT IS THE ISLE OF MAN CIRCUIT-BREAKER LOCKDOWN?

'Stay at home' - unless getting food, daily exercise, if you cannot work from home, or for a medical appointment or to be vaccinated or tested.

Two-metre social distancing returns.

Face coverings 'strongly advised' - mandatory on public transport

No household mixing.

All hospitality and leisure venues to close.

All non-essential retail to close.

Outdoor trades to continue.

Schools to close for majority of pupils.

