Rare giraffe born at Chester Zoo and he's already 6ft tall

One of the world's rarest giraffes, and rarest mammals, has been born at Chester Zoo.

The Rothschild's giraffe calf is among only 1600 of its kind left in world. His arrival, in the early hours of 3 March, was caught on CCTV.

Mum, Orla, was pregnant for 15 months before giving birth - dropping her new calf onto the straw from 2m up.

Giraffes give birth standing up and so their young receive quite a welcome to the world, dropping to the ground. Although this seems like a long way, the fall actually breaks the umbilical cord and helps to stimulate the calf’s first breath. Sarah Roffe, Giraffe Team Manager, Chester Zoo

The calf weighs 70kg but will be 1000kg when fully grown Credit: Chester Zoo

The Rothschild’s giraffe is highly threatened with its population having dropped by 50% in recent decades. Poaching and a loss of habitat have hit the species hard.

Zoo staff say they are working to increase numbers in the wild in Uganda.