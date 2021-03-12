Sailings from Isle of Man rearranged due to Covid-19

All of the Ben-my-Chree scheduled crossings from the Isle of Man to Heysham for the next 24 hours have been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Two members of the crew were contacted by track and trace yesterday.

The Arrow will now be used to deliver essential freight this evening instead, with the Ben-my-Chree due to start up again on Saturday morning.

Anyone who was booked on today's crossing is asked to contact the Steam Packet Company on 661661 to rearrange their journey.

As ever, the safety and welfare of our passengers and crew remains our top priority and procedures and protocols are in place to reduce any spread on board our vessels. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our passengers and appreciate their understanding in this matter. Mark Woodward, Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Chief Executive

Police have said freight services will continue to be picked up by the Arrow, reassuring people "you don't need to all rush to the shops!".

This follows an overnight increase of 65 new cases of coronavirus in the island.

644 The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

