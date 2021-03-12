Same-sex couple who feared adoption prejudice say worries were unwarranted

When Chris Smith and Phil Ashton talk about meeting their adopted children for the first time, they speak of "magic" being in the air.

The couple from Merseyside always wanted a family but feared they would run into obstructions in the adoption process or that their children could face prejudice. Neither turned out to be true.

The couple say adopting and living with their three children has been like "magic"

I was thinking about how they'd get on in school - would there be bullying? So far, school has been fantastic and there are so many children there with two Dads or two Mums. Chris Smith, Adoptive Parent

One in six adoptions are now from the LGBTQ+ community and adoption agencies want to increase those numbers. Misconceptions around who can and cannot adopt still linger, according to Roberta from Adoption in Merseyside.

Chris and Phil say creating a "forever family" for their children is the best thing they have ever done. They want potential adopters to realise youngsters of all ages need loving homes.

The couple's three adopted children

You don't miss all the first moments. Just because you miss the beginning of the story, doesn't mean you can't write the end of it. Chris Smith, Adoptive Parent

For more information on adoption, and links to agencies across the North West, visit You Can Adopt