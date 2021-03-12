Video report by Granada Reports Correspondent Elaine Willcox

A vigil is to be held by a group of women who say they do not feel safe on the streets of our region.

It comes in the wake of the suspected kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard who had been missing since 3 March and was last seen walking home from a friend's house near Clapham Common in south London.

Women in the North West say Ms Everard's disappearance has put the issue of violence and safety in the spotlight once again, and has resonated with thousands.

Daisy Whitehouse, from Right to Walk Manchester, says: "It's not being able to walk to the train station after the pub on your own.

"It's having to ring someone to talk to them while you're in a cab, it's that thing that was in all the papers of clutching a key in your hand so you can protect yourself."

Why do we feel like that? We shouldn't feel like that, we should be able to just walk down the street. Daisy Whitehouse, Right to Walk Manchester

Sarah Everard's death has sparked a movement of thousands of women sharing their experiences of harassment on the streets.

Ms Everard's disappearance, and the arrest of a police officer, prompted an outpouring of shock and anger on social media as women shared their experiences of feeling unsafe.

Latest figures indicate 40% fewer cases of rape as being referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, while a recent survey revealed 97% of women aged 18-24 had been sexually harassed.

Around 80% of women of all ages said they had experienced sexual harassment in public spaces.

The organisers of the Manchester vigil say you will struggle to find many women who have not felt unsafe on the streets or been sexually harassed.

They are hoping the tragic death of Sarah Everard will be a catalyst for a new generation of women demanding change in society's view and treatment of females.

RECLAIM THESE STREETS

#ReclaimTheseStreets began trending after it was announced a vigil of the same name would take place at south London's Clapham Common, where Ms Everard is thought to have walked on the night of her disappearance.

But that vigil, and similar ones in Liverpool and Manchester may now have to take place online - as the group wait for the High Court to rule on whether it breaches lockdown regulations.

Reclaim These Streets, is challenging the police's interpretation of Covid restrictions, and wants to be able to hold social distanced vigils.

But a gathering in protest over NHS workers pay in Manchester last week, resulted in a £10,000 fine for its organiser.

Daisy says the Manchester event - planned for 6pm in Manchester's St Peter's Square on Saturday 13 March - will not take place in person, unless they are told otherwise.

She says: "[The Covid restrictions] are why we will not have an event unless we are told that it is safe and lawful to have an event."

Organisers say they will not break the law, but will not be silenced over women's safety.