A survey by the Activity Alliance has revealed that twice the amount of disabled people in the region have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic in regards to exercise and physical activity.

The survey looks at disabled people’s activity versus non-disabled people’s activity in an attempt to better understand and plan for the future. Prior to the pandemic, the gap was closing with more disabled people active than ever but restrictions around covid have made it more difficult for disabled people to stay active.

Despite disabled people being allowed to take part in group sports, the main barrier is access to equipment and facilities. Other barriers such as fear of contracting the virus, shielding in vulnerable groups and lack of space. Some also said that they don’t feel they have been informed enough about how to stay active during the pandemic.

The call is now to prioritise disabled people going forward when it comes to sports and activity.

Barry Horne, Chief Exec of the Activity Alliance says:

The benefits of being active are clear. It matters for everyone’s physical and mental health and has an enormous impact on our daily lives. So, it is never acceptable that disabled people should not reap these benefits too. Barry Horne, Chief Exec of the Activity Alliance

He continued: “That’s why this insight is so important. We have listened to disabled people and urge decision-makers to do the same, and act swiftly upon the findings. If we do not act now, we will witness inequalities widen even further, or unthinkably they may become irreversible. Prioritising disabled people is the only way to prevent this from happening. Every plan, every action and every penny spent must be tested against its impact on disabled people’s activity.”