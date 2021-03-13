Police investigating fire at Everton Women's stadium

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out damaging a stand at Everton Women's football stadium.

Crews were called to Walton Hall Park on Friday evening. The club only moved to their new home in February 2020.

Firefighters were called to Walton Hall Park on Friday 12th March. Crews were alerted at 6.24pm and on scene at 6.30pm. Two fire engines attended. On arrival crews found a football stand to be well alight. Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. Crews left the scene at 6.57pm and handed the incident over to Merseyside Police. Merseyside fire and rescue

The stadium, which is close to Goodison Park, was looking at increasing capacity to 2,200 seats. It's understood the club is hopeful their next fixture against Chelsea in the Women's Super League on Wednesday will still go ahead.

A police investigation is now underway.