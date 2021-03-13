Search for Liverpool schoolgirl last seen 10 days ago

Merseyside police are asking for help to find a missing 15 year old schoolgirl from Liverpool.Sophie Francis, was last spotted in her pyjamas on the 2nd of March at a McDonald's in the Kensington area of the city. Before that sighting, Sophie, from Knowsley, was last seen on February 25th in the Newsham park area of Liverpool.

Please share and help us find missing Knowsley teenager Sophie Francis. "15-year-old Sophie was last seen on 25 February in the Newsham Park area and extensive enquiries have been ongoing. She was more recently sighted at McDonalds in Kensington on Tuesday 2 March. Police spokesperson

Sophie is described as 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with shoulder length straight dark hair, blue eyes, and speaks with a Liverpool accent.When last seen, she was wearing pyjamas, white socks, black and whitetrainers, and a black and red coat with fur around the hood. Sophie is known to frequent areas of Halewood, Kirkby and Kensington.Police asked for anyone with information to contact them here: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' onFacebook or 101.