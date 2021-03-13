Video shows gunman posing as pizza delivery man open fire on wrong target

A shocking video shows the moment a gunman, pretending to be a pizza delivery driver, opens fire on the wrong target.

Aaron Bretherton, Lewis Fitzpatrick and Anthony Morris were part of an armed team who plotted to target a rival, but instead ended up wrongly, seriously injuring his step-dad.Bretherton, 24, was the "shooter", Fitzpatrick, 26, the "fixer" or "arranger" and Morris, 23, the "wheels," investigators have proved.The gang of men who travelled from Liverpool to Warrington to shoot an innocent man - at the behest of an alleged gangland figure abroad - were found guilty of being involved in the plot which was executed on April 24, 2020.

Aaron Bretheron was the "shooter" Credit: MEN Syndication

Following the guilty verdict, police have released the CCTV footage showing the moment gunman Bretherton stakes out the home on Poplars Avenue, in the Orford area of Warrington before heading back and carrying out his vicious armed attack.The video starts with Bretherton walking up the street carrying pizza boxes as he poses as a takeaway delivery driver looking like he's about to drop off an order.He passes by the house which is his intended target before doubling back and opening the gate about 30 seconds in.Bretherton proceeds up the path still carrying pizza boxes and knocks on the door.After a short wait, a light comes on and David Barnes answers the door - the stepdad of Bretherton's intended target Liam Byrne Jr.At around one minute 12 seconds into the video the door can be seen slamming shut as Bretherton starts shooting.Four shots were fired, one of them hitting the 55-year-old in the leg which left him with life-changing injuries.After the door closes, Bretherton can then be seen fleeing from the scene and running down the street until he's out of shot of the CCTV camera.

The gun Aaron Bretherton used to shoot his victim. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The intended target was Liam Byrne Jr, a man previously jailed for four years in 2016 after being convicted of conspiracy to supply heroin, then aged 22.In a second attempted attack on the same day, the gang moved to the nearby Longford district, with intentions to visit a man called Charlie Cullen.He was named by prosecutors over the last few weeks at Liverpool Crown Court as the dad of Leon Cullen.Again, a man with pizza boxes stood at the front door, but the present occupant who answered said Mr Cullen had moved away and no longer lived at the address.That explanation appeared to be accepted by the would-be gunman who turned away and left.The shooting plots, the trial has heard, were the wishes of an alleged gangland figure called Jamie Rothwell, who was directing operations from abroad.The Salford man was ordering his potentially-deadly plans from a central base in Barcelona, Spain, it was said.Rothwell handed out his orders using the encrypted Encrochat messaging service, it was heard, which has since been busted by European cyber experts.Bretherton, of Netherfield Road South in Everton, was convicted of conspiracy to inflict grievous bodily harm.He had already admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm, and that he shot Mr Barnes.But he had denied being part of a wider conspiracy, and in touch and carrying out the order of Rothwell.Instead, Bretherton tried to argue he was a "lone wolf", operating alone, but that explanation was waved away by police and prosecutors as "simply incredible".Morris, of no fixed abode, and Fitzpatrick, of Eldersfield Road, Norris Green, were found guilty of conspiracy to inflict grievous bodily harm.The gang will be sentenced at a future date yet to be fixed.