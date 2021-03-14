Salford City: Champions for a day

Salford City claimed the EFL cup after beating Portsmouth 4-2 at Wembley following a penalty shootout.

It was Salford's first tournament win as an EFL club, beating the League one side after a goalless draw.

The final took place almost a year after the original fixture was due to go ahead due to coronavirus restrictions.

Salford City's Brandon Thomas-Asante, James Wilson and Bruno Andrade celebrate after the 2020 Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley Credit: PA images

Co-owner Gary Neville was in the stands to watch the win, Neville is one of six former united players who co-own the League Two team.

But they won't keep the cup for long as Sunderland take on Tranmere in Sunday afternoon's 2021 final. It means Salford will only have the trophy for 24 hours.