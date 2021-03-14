Three arrested after George Floyd mural damaged

Three people have been arrested after reports the George Floyd mural in Manchester city centre had been damaged.

Police say they were called to reports of criminal damage in Stevenson Square at around 1:30am on Sunday morning, officers said the George Floyd mural had been damaged and arrested three men who were nearby.

George Floyd mural when it first appeared in the Northern Quarter in 2020

This kind of criminal damage is totally unacceptable and will absolutely not be tolerated. I understand incidents like this will cause frustration across the district as this behaviour does not reflect our brilliantly diverse and inclusive communities. Chief Inspector Denise Pye

Chief Inspector Denise Pye, of GMP's City of Manchester division, said: "Thankfully officers swiftly attended and following a number of lines of enquiry including CCTV analysis were able to arrest three people in connection with the incident. I would encourage any witnesses or anyone with any information to get in touch."