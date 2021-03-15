Arrests made at Port of Liverpool over attempts to enter UK illegally

A number of arrests have been made in Liverpool following attempts by people to enter the UK illegally at the city's port.

Images taken by a local businessman show the conditions some are living in inside trailers as they attempt to make it into the country. The man who took the images said he strongly believes this is the result of criminal gangs using his vehicles to illegally traffic people through the Port of Liverpool and into the UK, usually from Northern Spain.

The trailer belongs to Liverpool based firm Coyne Transport, and director Michael Coyne said these scenes have become very regular.He said: "We have been doing this new route to Santander since just before Christmas, and this is happening nearly every time we go."We have spoken to our partners in Spain who say that the situation there is worsening. It appears to be an organised crime group trafficking these people to Liverpool and Dublin."We are a small operator and we are seeing this regularly, so you would imagine its an even bigger issue for the bigger operators coming through the port."

Police have said they have made arrests at the port in connection with people trying to enter the UK illegally. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Mr Coyne said he does not feel his company have been supported by the Port of Liverpool and other agencies after raising the issue.However, the Port of Liverpool Police said they have made a number of arrests of those attempting to enter the country illegally.A spokesperson for The Port of Liverpool Police said: "We can confirm that recent arrests have been made within the ISPS (International Ship and Port Facility Security Code) secure zone following the attempts of individuals to enter the UK illegally through the Port of Liverpool."They were subsequently detained by Port Police and taken into custody where they are now in the hands of Border Force Security.

"For operational and ongoing security reasons no further information relating to specific vessels, line operators or networks will be made available as this is a direct matter for UK Border Force."