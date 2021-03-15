Cheshire's Harry Styles wins first solo grammy award

Cheshire-born Harry Styles has won his first solo Grammy Award at the 63rd annual ceremony which took place in Los Angeles last night.

For the first time ever the proceedings were held outside the Staples centre in downtown LA; the stars kept a social distance and many of them wore matching face masks to their designer outfits.

Harry Styles, who grew up in Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, was nominated for 3 awards in total; Best Pop album, Best Music video and Best Pop Solo performance for Watermelon Sugar.

It was the latter that he won his award for, he had opened the show with a performance of the song which was beamed via screens to the celebrity audience.

Harry had an outfit change after this performance and swapped his matching black leather for a yellow tartan blazer, with matching face mask- of course, and a lilac feather boa.

In the category for 'Best Pop Solo Performance' was also Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift to name a few.

After receiving a congratulatory hug from his manager Jeffrey- Harry explains in his acceptance speech that 'Watermelon Sugar' was written on a day off in Nashville.

Harry started his career as one-fifth of the boy band 'One Direction', put together on the ITV show 'The X Factor' back in 2010.

Since they disbanded 5 years ago, Harry has found solo success as well as starring in the war movie Dunkirk.

It was announced last month that Harry will also star in the film adaption of the novel 'My Policeman' as Tom Burgess and filming will begin in April.