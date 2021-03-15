The Isle of Man is to extend its coronavirus lockdown by another week as a number of 'unexplained cases' continue to appear.

Despite removing all restrictions at the end of January, the island re-entered lockdown just four weeks later after the first 'unexplained' Covid cases were detected within the community.

The Council of Ministers agreed the series of measures that came into effect from midnight on Wednesday 3 March for 21 days following the new cases.

But, after more unexplained cases continue to surface the Chief Minister has said the lockdown will be extended for another seven days - taking it to 31 March.

In a stark warning to the Island he said: "I know many of you are carefully following the number of 'unexplained' cases. Like me, you will have noticed that they continue to pop up... Some of this has been about people still going about their business - including going into the workplace - when they are showing symptoms.

"This has to stop. As we have said at these briefings before, responsibility here is two fold."

If you go into a workplace with Covid, you could be putting lives at risk - perhaps even your own. Howard Quayle, Chief Minister

He continued: "We need to identify and isolate the virus. The more people stay at home and stop mixing between households, the sooner we will be able to do this.

"And then the sooner we will be able to remove measures."

WHAT IS THE ISLE OF MAN CIRCUIT-BREAK?

'Stay at home' - unless getting food, daily exercise, if you cannot work from home, or for a medical appointment or to be vaccinated or tested.

Two-metre social distancing returns.

Face coverings 'strongly advised' - mandatory on public transport

No household mixing.

All hospitality and leisure venues to close.

All non-essential retail to close.

Outdoor trades to continue.

Schools to close for majority of pupils.

Dr Henrietta Ewart, the Director of Public Health on the Island, told the press conference the health system was still under "considerable pressure".

There are currently 14 people in hospital with the virus - with the island recording its first Covid-19 death since 5 November 2020 on 12 March.

Dr Ewart added that the vaccination programme was "proceeding at pace" - with more than 7,000 doses given last week.

More than 20,000 people have now had at least one dose, with 75% of those in the first sixpriority groups given a jab.