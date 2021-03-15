Greater Manchester Police have come under fire after deciding to issue Covid fines to a group of boys playing football in breach of lockdown rules.In a message shared on their official Twitter account, officers in Gorton said they 'detained' three 'rule breakers' and handed out fines at Wright Robinson school on Sunday, 14 March afternoon.

But the decision to issue the fines and the tone of the message - which some people think appeared to mock the incident - has sparked criticism on social media.

Police issue COVID fines to boys playing football.

One Twitter user, Alan O'Neill, commented: "Well done. Can't stop a protest with thousands of people attending, or even deal with the off road bike issue in YOUR area, but can stop 4 people playing football in the park and brag about it...Hats off to you guys."While Stacey Cheetham added: "Yes you've been instructed to do this but come on it's nothing to brag about. This is not what you all joined the police for surely. Easier than catching burglars though eh? Very very sad state of affairs."

Wesley Bishop, one of the Police Constables in the Gorton neighbourhood team, responded to the criticism by claiming that the alleged offenders had been warned a number of times.

Tweets had been posted previously as warnings, people have been spoken to in person, they know its wrong as they see police and run only to return again later, damage is being caused to the fences by people breaking in the grounds, warning letters have been issued. Now fines! Wesley Bishop, Police Constable

However, a man who said he had taken part in the football games hit back."Wesley you have a ridiculously tough job mate, especially in this current climate," he wrote.

Playing football is almost a guarantee to be ‘socially distanced’ and it works absolute wonders for the head, isn’t it mad that a kick about with friends could potentially be saving your life, or your mates.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said outdoor sports will be able to resume legally from 29 March.