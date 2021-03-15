Every 22 minutes a child in the UK loses a parent, however, it is now feared that this number could be even higher because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a year where death has seemed ever-present, there will be thousands of children and young people across the North West who will be experiencing grief, possibly for the first time, after losing a family member.

23,600 Parents of a child under the age of 18 die every year.

1 in 29 Of 5-16-year-olds has been bereaved of a parent or sibling.

Alex Davies lost his dad when he was 13-years-old. Credit: Family Photo

Alex Davies knows from experience what it's like to lose a parent; he was 13 when his father died from oesophageal cancer in 2016.

He went to school the very next day, because he thought he had to carry on.

When his dad first fell ill Alex was offered 6 weeks of counselling - but he had to wait 9 months for that first appointment.

And that delay in getting help is something that has spurred Alex to campaign for better and more regulated bereavement support for children and young people.

After being elected as a member of the Youth Parliament, he set up a community interest company, No Child Left Behind UK with the same core aims.

With a backdrop of covid, he says there's now a real urgency to address the lack of support available and the postcode lottery for services.

It was a big issue even before Covid and now we've reached a point where we have such a condensed amount of people trying to access support at one time with the same budget they were going on before. These services have been stretched to their very limit. Alex Davies

Jane Dixon lost her 46-year-old husband Steve unexpectedly on a family holiday.

When her twin girls returned to school in September, many of their teachers were not aware their father had died.

Niamh was put in a behavioural class. Jane says when she spoke to the teacher at the end of the day, he wasn't aware her father had died and hadn't realised that was why there had been a change in behaviour.

Jane believes if every school was legally obliged to hold a bereavement policy, that wouldn't have happened to her daughter.

Her children's school has now put measures in place but she's calling for mandatory bereavement policies in schools and she also wants death and bereavement to be added to the curriculum.

She said: "Its something we're all guaranteed to go through in life. We talk so openly about sex education which once upon a time was taboo. Why do we not talk about death more openly?"

Steve with his children. Credit: Family Photo

The charity Child Bereavement UK is welcoming these calls, and one school in Liverpool has decided to set up its own bereavement programme after several pupils lost family members.

Jennifer Loughlin, a teacher at Kings Leadership Academy, has been trained in bereavement support and believes that schools can play a vital role in helping young people deal with grief.

She said that compulsory bereavement policies would be welcomed in schools and that many children would feel more comfortable speaking to someone they knew, rather than to a stranger for a few short sessions.

Gavin Williamson said in response to calls for bereavement support in schools: "It is for schools to decide what support to provide to pupils who have suffered a bereavement, in the context of the individual circumstances of both the child and the school.

"My department's Mental Health and Behaviour in Schools guidance includes links to sources of information and support, including on how to respond to bereavement and other traumatic events.

"Where children need specialist support, it is important that schools can make referrals quickly. We have issued advice to schools on how to provide high-quality school-based counselling."

