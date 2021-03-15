Lake District looking for new Blue Badge Tour Guides for first time in decade

Video report by Paul Crone

Recruits are being sought to be trained up as Blue Badge Tour Guides in the Lake District National Park.

It is the first time that new guides are being hired for a decade, ahead of what is hoped will be a busy summer for the area as lockdown restrictions are eased.

New tour guides will be trained by one of the North's most experienced guides, Tess Pike, at the end of April, with the qualification ending in 2022.

Tess said: "We desperately need more tourist guides because there is going to be a big boom in staycations this year.

"Once the pandemic lifts people are going to seek out the most beautiful places in our countryside that are so full of interest and they are going to head to Cumbria in their droves."

Candidates will have to complete a summer of independent study and research in the area to complete the course.

Half of the places on the course have already been filled so aspiring tourism guides are being asked to apply as soon as possible.