A heroic dad saved his ten-year-old son's life after waking to find him unresponsive on the floor in their living room.

Jonny Sands and his little boy, Josh, had fallen asleep on the sofa in their home in Bolton, after spending the evening watching a film.

Josh had complained of feeling unwell in the days before; when Jonny woke up in the early hours of the morning he discovered his son was not breathing.

The 38-year-old leapt into action and began emergency CPR while his wife Sam called an ambulance.

His skin was literally blue... after about two or three minutes I noticed that the colour had come back into him and his eyes had come back so I knew I'd brought him back round. Johnny Sands

After Josh was revived by his dad, he began to have seizures.

Paramedics managed to get to their home and quickly stabilised the 10-year-old before rushing him to hospital.

Doctors are still not certain what caused Josh's sudden illness but are treating it as meningitis.

Josh was found unresponsive on the living room floor by his dad Johnny. Credit: Johnny Sands

Josh was discharged from hospital and is currently recovering with his family at home.

The paramedics told Jonny and Sam that their quick actions had helped to save their son's life.

Johnny puts his quick thinking down to the CPR training he took because he knew he was going to be working with groups of children.

Everything you've learned just kicks in and takes over. I didn't really panic, I just stayed calm and dealt with the situation, I was focused on saving my son's life. Johnny Sands

Josh is now recovering at home but Doctors still aren't sure of what caused the illness. Credit: Johnny Sands

Now Jonny plans to put on his own free first aid classes; He and Sam also want to buy a defibrillator which can be placed somewhere in Westhoughton, Bolton, for the use of any residents in an emergency.

It's vital that at least one member of a household can do first aid...The amount of people who have been in touch to say that they wouldn't have known what to do or they would've panicked is a lot. Johnny Sands

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the defibrillator and any equipment needed for the free classes.

Josh is still recovering from the incident and needs regular health visits at home, but he is feeling much better.