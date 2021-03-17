A Liverpool school has sent pupils from two entire year groups home toself-isolate until after the Easter holidays.In an announcement today, (Wednesday, March 17) Gateacre School inBelle Vale, said there has been a number of positive cases of Covid-19within the school.All pupils in Year 8 and Year 9 will now be required to self-isolatefor ten days until Saturday, March 27.This means students in these year groups will not return to schooluntil after the Easter break, on Monday, April 12.It comes just nine days after pupils across England returned to schoolas part of the first stage of the government's roadmap for liftinglockdown restrictions.

Granada Reports filmed at the school last week as pupils were tested.

After consultation with Public Health England we must notify you that all Year 8 and 9 students are required to self-isolate for a 10-day period. Gatacre School

In a statement to parents and carers on Wednesday, Gateacre Schoolsaid: "In line with national guidance we recommend that your child now stayat home and self-isolate until Saturday 27 March 2021 (10 days aftercontact) returning to school after the Easter break on Monday 12 April2021, if they have not developed symptoms of Covid-19."