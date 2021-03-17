Police have launched an investigation following the deaths of a husband and wife who were both found at the home they shared.

Norman and Margaret Waller, 83 and 81, were discovered at their house on Congleton Road, Gawsworth, near Macclesfield on Friday, March 12.

Officers describe their deaths as ‘sudden’ and are investigating whether one or both of them took their own lives.

No other people are believed to have been involved.

The couple’s family has paid tribute to them.

Our hearts are broken with the loss of our dad and mum. They will be missed by us, their many cherished siblings and their friends forever. The family of Norman and Margaret Waller.

News of tragedy has left the village of Gawsworth shocked as Norman and Margaret were well-known and popular members of the farming community.

They had been involved in the Macclesfield Sheepdog Trials and farmed at Langley before retiring.

Norman had produced a book called Memories of a Country Lad with proceeds from sales going to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Both were also known at Chelford Market and Facebook tributes have described Margaret as ‘lovely’ and Norman as a ‘gentleman’ who was happy to help people.

Everyone is very sad to have heard the news, it is a dreadful thing to have happened. Quite a lot has been done in the village to try and reach out to people and it is saddening we haven’t been able to reach out to everyone. A small, close-knit community feels this particularly keenly. Local Councillor Lesley Smetham

Norman and Margaret Waller were found dead at their home in Cheshire. Credit: MEN Media

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “On arrival, officers sadly discovered the bodies of Norman Waller and Margaret Waller. Enquiries, including a Home Office Post Mortem, suggest no other people were involved in the incident.

“Formal identification has taken place and the family are being supported byspecialist officers.

”A file will be prepared for the coroner on the conclusion of the investigation.”