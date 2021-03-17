Comedian Adam Hills joins rugby teammates to help tackle mental health

TV presenter Adam Hills admits he is concerned about an increase in mental health issues when the current lockdown restrictions are over.

The Australian comedian and star of Channel 4's The Last Leg discussed the impact of the Covid pandemic as he reunited with his teammates from Warrington Wolves' Physical Disability Rugby League team.

Hills was a key figure in the creation of the team in 2018. Warrington had been crowned English and World Champions before the growth of the sport was stopped in its tracks by the pandemic a year ago.

In a video call with teammates Jason Elkaleh, Anthony Seward and ITV Granada sports correspondent Mike Hall, Hills said the suspension of training sessions and competitive games had left a void.

"I look forward to training more than the games," he said. "All of us seeing each other for a couple of hours a week, learning stuff, getting some physical exercise. Training for us is good for our mental health. It's like a social group for people with disabilities, except that's in the background."

Hills has raised the issue of mental health throughout the most recent series of The Last Leg.

Asked if he was concerned about the lasting effects of the pandemic once lockdown was over, he added: "Asbolutely. Whenever you go through anything traumatic you put it to the background and soldier on. And when you get to the other side then it hits you.

"I think when we come out of this we are all gonna feel it. Luckily for us as a group we've kept in touch throughout all this. We have been spurring each other on, been calling each other when someone gets down.

"I think it's going to be emotional when we get back together and I think we're all going to support each other through the next step as much as we've supported each other through the last 12 months."

Warrington Wolves PDRL team hope to resume training in April with a return to action carded for June.

Later this year the inaugural PDRL World Cup will be staged in Warrington, running alongside the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments.

Hills revealed he has been approached by both the England and Australia squads but had yet to decide who to represent.